Strawther was selected by the Nuggets with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Strawther was selected to the WCC First Team last season as a junior at Gonzaga, averaging 15.2 points on 47/41/78 shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He's a prototypical three-and-D wing, though he doesn't rack up many defensive stats. In joining Denver, Strawther will compete for backup minutes, looking to get easy looks from Nikola Jokic passes.