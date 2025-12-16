Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther (back) has been cleared to play Monday against the Rockets.
Strawther was listed on the injury report as questionable after missing 12 straight games with a back injury, but he's been given the green light to suit up Monday evening. He'll presumably be on some sort of restriction in his first game back.
