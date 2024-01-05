Strawther is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Magic due to a right knee contusion.
Strawther assumedly injured his knee during Wednesday's matchup with Golden State. If the rookie forward is ultimately ruled out, Peyton Watson, Christian Braun and Justin Holiday are candidates to receive increased minutes.
