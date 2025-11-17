Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to lower back pain.
Strawther has been dealing with low back pain of late, but he has been able to suit up for five straight contests while dealing with the injury. If he is unable to play, Bruce Brown could see an increased role.
