Strawther recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's preseason loss to the Thunder.

The Nuggets rested several key players and Strawther wasn't among the starters, but he made his presence felt despite logging only 18 minutes of action. He ended the preseason on a high note on his quest to secure a regular rotation role ahead of the season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 23.