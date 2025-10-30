Strawther provided six points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 122-88 victory over New Orleans.

Strawther logged a season-high 11 minutes, continuing what has been a quiet start for the score-first guard. Despite averaging a career-high 21.3 minutes during the 2024-25 season, it appears as though Strawther has slipped down the pecking order, likely as a result of the addition of Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway. At this point, Strawther seems destined to serve as a depth piece, rather than a meaningful part of the rotation.