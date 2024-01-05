Strawther registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in nine minutes during Thursday's 130-127 win over Golden State.

Stawther has scored just two points across his last two outings. The rookie forward has seen an inconsistent role for Denver this season, averaging 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.9 minutes across his 33 appearances. Unless significant injuries occur ahead of him in the depth chart, Strawther is likely best to be left on the waiver wire.