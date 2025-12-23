Strawther registered zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 135-112 win over Utah.

Strawther continues to work his way back from injury, albeit very, very slowly. In three games since returning, Strawther has scored a total of four points, serving as nothing more than a depth piece. Although his role could increase at some point, it is unlikely he will see enough playing time to make him a viable fantasy asset outside of deeper formats.