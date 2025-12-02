Strawther (back) remains without a timetable to return, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Strawther will miss his eighth straight game Monday night, and he has made little progress in his recovery from the back issue. "He's been doing like minimal movement stuff," said head coach David Adelman when asked for an update on Strawther. "At this moment, I really don't have any update on him. He just woke up with pain and then it just, you know, got considerably worse to the point where anybody that's had back issues? I have. it sucks. Like, you can't do anything. No mobility, so we're just trying to work our way through it." Strawther should be considered week-to-week until the Nuggets provide a timetable for his return.