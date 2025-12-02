Strawther (back) remains without a timetable to return, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Strawther will miss his eighth straight game Monday night, and he has made little progress in his recovery from the back issue. "Yeah, he's been doing like minimal movement stuff," head coach David Adelman said when asked for an update on Strawther. "At this moment, I really don't have any update on him." Strawther should be considered week-to-week until the Nuggets provide a timetable for his return.