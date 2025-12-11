Strawther (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Strawther has been sidelined by a back injury since mid-November, but the good news for the third-year forward is that he has been increasing his participation in practices, though he has yet to be cleared to engage in full basketball activities. Strawther's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Rockets, though he's unlikely to play unless he is cleared to participate in 5-on-5 practice scrimmages.