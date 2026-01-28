Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Not starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther won't start against the Pistons on Tuesday.
With Jamal Murray (hamstring/hip) back in the lineup, Strawther will shift back to a bench role. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the 23-year-old swingman has averaged 4.2 points in 11.8 minutes per tilt.
