Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Officially cleared
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Strawther was deemed probable for Wednesday's contest and will likely be active. The third-year player was dealing with lower back pain. He's appeared in four games this season and is averaging 3.3 points and 1.0 rebounds across 5.5 minutes.
