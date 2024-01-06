Strawther (knee) will not play in Friday's tilt against the Magic, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Strawther's absence is not expected to have a big impact on Denver's rotation. However, Justin Holiday would be a candidate to possibly see an uptick in minutes.
