Strawther racked up five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Strawther played double-digit minutes off the bench for the first time this season Wednesday, but he wasn't very efficient from the floor. While he had some defensive success through his two blocks, he's unlikely to have much fantasy upside this year unless the Nuggets deal with injuries at some point.