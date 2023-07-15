Strawther accounted for 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes of Friday's 112-81 Summer League win against Miami.

Strawther was struggling a bit in the Summer League prior to Friday, shooting 31.7 percent from the field in three games. But with Peyton Watson shut down for the remainder of the games, Strawther really showed out Friday along with Hunter Tyson. Strong performance aside, it's hard to imagine Strawther being in the rotation for Opening Night.