Strawther ended Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Seven different Nuggets scored in double digits as the team set a new franchise record for points in a road game. Strawther has scored 10-plus points himself in seven straight games, including five straight starts since Peyton Watson (hamstring) was sidelined, and since joining the starting five he's averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes.