Strawther amassed 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 134-116 win over the Pelicans.

The Nuggets had to manage without Jamal Murray (hamstring), and his absence could extend well into next week. Reggie Jackson was expected to absorb a lot of Murray's output, but Strawther came off the bench and provided support to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who took on more of the floor general role as the game progressed. The 2023 first-round pick out of Gonzaga has proven to be a valuable asset for Denver, as he's versatile enough to play a variety of roles with the second unit.