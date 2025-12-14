Nuggets head coach David Adelman said that Strawther "went pretty hard" at Sunday's practice and he's hopeful that Strawther will be able to return sometime this upcoming week.

Strawther has been taking contact and ramping up his workload at recent practices, so he appears to be on the cusp of a return. Adelman said he will check with the Denver medical staff on Strawther's status ahead of Monday's matchup with the Rockets, so for now, Strawther should be considered questionable for that one.