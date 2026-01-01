site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Probable for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Strawther (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Strawther is averaging 11.0 minutes per game over his last seven outings, so this news won't have a big impact in fantasy hoops.
