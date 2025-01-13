Strawther (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Strawther is dealing with a right knee strain ahead of the front end of Denver's back-to-back Tuesday, but he's likely to play. If the sharpshooter unexpectedly sits out against Dallas, fantasy managers can look for Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to handle more pronounced roles for the Nuggets. Strawther is averaging 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.1 threes in 27.8 minutes through his last seven outings.