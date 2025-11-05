Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Strawther is dealing with some low back pain, but he's expected to play through it Wednesday. He's been mostly outside of the rotation for Denver with an average of 5.6 minutes across four appearances.
