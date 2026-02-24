default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Strawther is probable for Wednesday's game against Boston with a left toe sprain.

Fantasy managers can look for the Nuggets to confirm Strawther's status at some point closer to Wednesday's tipoff. Strawther has started six consecutive contests, averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.7 minutes per game.

More News