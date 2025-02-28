Strawther notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) over 20 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Strawther was one of two Nuggets with 20 or more minutes off the bench Thursday, using that time on the court to lead all second unit players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying pair of threes. Strwather bounced back after two single-digit scoring totals in his previous two appearances, reaching double figures in seven of his last 10 outings.