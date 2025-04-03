Now Playing

Strawther (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Strawther has been sidelined since March 2 due to a left knee sprain, but the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign that he's nearing a return to the court. The team will presumably monitor his activity closely leading up to tipoff to determine if he's ready to suit up.

