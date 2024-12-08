Strawther (wrist/ankle) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Despite being listed on the injury report with a right wrist sprain and an ankle strain, Strawther has been cleared to play Sunday. The 22-year-old should see ample playing time off the bench with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined. In his last five outings, Strawther has averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent from the field across 19.8 minutes per game.
