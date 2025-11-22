Strawther (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Strawther is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to a back injury. Denver continues to treat him as day-to-day, but he can be considered doubtful until the team releases a new update. With Christian Braun (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) slated to miss extended time, Strawther could carve out a rotational role if he returns to full strength soon.