Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Remains out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Strawther (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Strawther will miss a seventh consecutive game due to a lingering back injury. His next opportunity to return is Monday against the Mavericks.
