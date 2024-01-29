site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-julian-strawther-remains-sidelined-446997 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Remains sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Strawther (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Strawther will miss a 12th consecutive game due to a right knee contusion. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday against the Thunder.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read