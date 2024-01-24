site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Remains sidelined Thursday
Strawther (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Strawther hasn't played since Jan. 5 and will be forced to miss a 10th consecutive game due to a right knee contusion. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the 76ers.
