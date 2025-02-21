Strawther isn't starting Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Strawther was effective during his four-game stint with the starting lineup, averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.5 minutes, but he'll retreat to the bench now that Denver's rotation has returned to health.
