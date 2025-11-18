default-cbs-image
Strawther (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Strawther continues to be bothered by back pain, which will restrict him from playing in his second consecutive outing. His next chance to retake the court arrives Friday in Houston. Strawther's absence should vacate some playing time for Spencer Jones off the bench.

