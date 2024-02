Strawther (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The ankle injury will force Strawther to the sidelines for Denver's final game heading into the All-Star break, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for next Thursday's game against Washington. With Jamal Murray (tibia), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) and Strawther all unavailable for Wednesday's game, Christian Braun could see some decent run in the rotation.