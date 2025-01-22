Strawther finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 win over the 76ers.

Strawther erupted for a career-high 23 points in the blowout win, taking advantage of some garbage time -- he scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter. The second-year guard has had a strong month overall, averaging 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.3 three-pointers over his last 12 outings.