Strawther racked up 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and three steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-120 victory over the Spurs.

Aaron Gordon (heel) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) were sidelined for this contest, allowing Strawther to handle an increased workload. The rookie has played at least 15 minutes in four of Denver's last five games, averaging 5.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds during that stretch. However, Gordon and Murray are expected to return to action this week, so Strawther's path to consistent playing time won't be as easy.