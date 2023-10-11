Strawther compiled 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Suns.

Denver's 2023 first-round pick had an excellent Summer League, and based on Tuesday's game, it looks like the Gonzaga product will make a play for a substantial spot in the team's rotation. Unlike the Suns, who sat most of their starters, the Nuggets put their starting lineup on the court, furthering the narrative of Strawther's potential presence in the second or third unit. He put together a much better line than fellow draftee Hunter Tyson, who scored zero points in 29 minutes on the floor.