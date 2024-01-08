Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Sunday's 131-114 win over the Pistons that Strawther (knee) is "going to be out for a little while," Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Strawther missed his second straight game Sunday due to a right knee contusion, and based on Malone's comments, the rookie doesn't look like he'll be a candidate to play at any point during the Nuggets' upcoming three-game week. The injury will further hinder Strawther in his bid to take hold of a larger role in the rotation, as his playing time had already been trending down since he turned in 22- and 16-point performances in consecutive games Dec. 11 and 12. In his ensuing 11 appearances before missing time with the injury, Strawther averaged just 5.7 points on 36.2 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line while chipping in 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 14.9 minutes per contest.