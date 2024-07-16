The Nuggets announced Tuesday that Strawther will not play for the remainder of the Summer League, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Strawther hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out the remainder of the Summer League after impressing in his first two outings, averaging 28.5 points. The second-year forward will now allow younger and more inexperienced players to receive increased playing time while he focuses on working toward a more consistent role in Denver's rotation in 2024-25.