Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Sidelined Friday
Strawther (back) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Strawther has been dealing with a lower back injury, and it seems Friday's game against the Spurs comes too soon for his return. Strawther will aim to return Saturday against the Suns on the second leg of a back-to-back set.