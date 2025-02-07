Strawther will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Orlando.

With both Jamal Murray (knee) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) on the shelf, Strawther will receive the starting nod for the first time in his two-year career. The 22-year-old has played significant minutes off the bench all season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 22.0 minutes per contest.