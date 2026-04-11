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Strawther will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Denver will be without its usual starting five Friday, opening the door for Strawther to rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (12 games), the 23-year-old swingman has averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.2 minutes per contest.

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