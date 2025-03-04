The Nuggets announced Tuesday that Strawther will miss at least the next four weeks before having his knee injury re-evaluated, Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado reports.
Strawther went down with a left knee strain during Sunday's loss to the Celtics. He logged 14 minutes before being ruled out for the game against Boston, finishing with four points. The 22-year-old forward has played a substantial role off the bench for Denver this season, averaging career-high numbers in points (9.6), rebounds (2.2) and assists (1.3) in 22.1 minutes per game.
