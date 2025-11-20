site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: To miss third straight game
RotoWire Staff
Strawther (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Strawther hasn't been able to shake a back injury, which will force him to miss a third straight matchup. His next chance to return will arrive Saturday against the Kings.
