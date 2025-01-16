Strawther (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Houston.
Strawther was initially tabbed probable due to a left knee injury and has been cleared to play. With Aaron Gordon (rest) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) sidelined, plenty of minutes should be available for Strawther.
