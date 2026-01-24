default-cbs-image
Strawther will start Friday's game against the Bucks.

With the Nuggets shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back set, Strawther will get the starting nod for the first time this season. He's averaging 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in just 9.7 minutes per game, though he should see a significant uptick in playing time Friday.

