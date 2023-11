Holiday racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 victory over the Rockets.

Holiday has now made three consecutive starts for Denver with Aaron Gordon (heel) out. The veteran forward is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes over that span. Holiday is also shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 46.2 percent on 4.3 three-point attempts across those three contests.