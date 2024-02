Holiday accumulated five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday moved back into the rotation, seeing action for just the second time in the past six games. The veteran provides the Nuggets with a useable depth piece, although his days of being fantasy-relevant are now well behind him. There is no reason to consider him, even in deeper formats.