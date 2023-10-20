Holiday will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.
The Nuggets are mixing it up and will give Hunter Tyson a look next to Denver's usual starters of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. With Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable for Opening Night, Holiday could potentially have a decent role to open the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Gets starting nod•
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Will join reigning champs•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Posts solid line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Limited during Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Contributes across board•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Starting Sunday•