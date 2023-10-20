Watch Now:

Holiday will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.

The Nuggets are mixing it up and will give Hunter Tyson a look next to Denver's usual starters of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. With Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable for Opening Night, Holiday could potentially have a decent role to open the season.

