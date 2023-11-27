Holiday is starting Sunday against the Spurs.
Holiday has been on the fringes of Denver's rotation this season but will join the starting lineup for the first time this year with Aaron Gordon (heel) sidelined. Holiday tallied three points and a steal in 13 minutes during Friday's blowout loss to the Rockets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Spotted in wild Friday•
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Not part of rotation Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench•
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Gets starting nod•
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Will join reigning champs•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Posts solid line off bench•