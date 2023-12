Holiday will slide into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is in the concussion protocol for Denver, and it's unclear how much time he'll miss. Holiday is not a high-usage player, but he'll provide some floor spacing and defensive versatility for the Nuggets. In four total starts this season, Holiday has averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.